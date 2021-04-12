MP: Nigerian held for duping merchant navy man of Rs 65 lakh

Indore, Apr 12 (PTI) A Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly cheating a merchant navy personnel of Rs 65 lakh after promising him a GBP 15,000 'gift' and then threatening him with legal action over tax arrears and foreign currency transfer rules, Indore police in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

Sunday Ijeh (28), who had come to India on a business visa which expired in 2019, was held from Delhi, Jitendra Singh, Superintendent of Police, Cyber cell (Indore) said.

'Ijeh e-mailed the victim and said he would get GBP 15,000 as gifts, and also sent him fake IT and finance ministry letters about tax arrears and penalty on foreign currency transfer. Fearing legal action, the victim deposited Rs 65 lakh in bank accounts provided by the accused,' he said.

The MP police probe has found that Ijeh sent a large amount of money online to his associates in the US.

'Two members of Ijeh's gang have been arrested from Indore and Sehore. Detailed probe into the network is underway,' the SP added. PTI HWP ADU BNM BNM