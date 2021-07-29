MP Has Highest COVID Seroprevalence, Kerala the Lowest: ICMR Sero Survey

In a sero survey conducted across 20 Indian states, at least two-thirds of the population was found to have COVID-19 antibodies. While Madhya Pradesh was recorded to have the highest seroprevalence – 79 percent, Kerala was observed to have the least – 44.4 percent.

The survey, which was the fourth of its kind, was conducted between 14 June and 6 July, and covered 20 states and 1 Union territory.

""ICMR conducted the fourth round of COVID- 19 National sero survey between 14th June, 2021 and 6th July, 2021 to estimate sero prevalence among children aged 6-17 years, adults and health care workers. The survey was conducted in the same 70 districts from 20 States and one Union Territory selected during the previous three sero surveys."" - Health Ministry

Also Read: Blinken Meets PM Modi, Discusses Regional Challenges, Cooperation on COVID

What the Survey Found

The fourth sero survey of the Indian population, conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), found that 67.6 percent of the general population (aged over 6 years) had COVID-19 antibodies.

Moreover, 85.2 percent of the healthcare workers surveyed were tested to have antibodies.

The seroprevalence observed for some of the states, reported by news agency PTI, is as follows:

Uttar Pradesh: 71 percent

Uttarakhand: 73.1 percent

Andhra Pradesh: 70.2 percent

Tamil Nadu: 69.2 percent

Chhattisgarh: 74.6 percent

Bihar: 75.9 percent

Rajasthan: 76.2 percent

Madhya Pradesh: 79 percent

Gujarat: 75.3 percent

Odisha: 68.1 percent

Karnataka: 69.8 percent

Kerala: 44.4 percent

Why are Sero Surveys Important?

The seroprevalence estimates from the surveys assist the tracking of the extent of spread of infection in age groups and geographical locations (such as districts, rural/urban areas) over time as well as guide the containment response.

The results of the sero survey conducted by the ICMR were widely disseminated to the respective state and district authorities, as per a Health Ministry statement.

Story continues

Referring to the findings, the Health Ministry has also advised states and Union territories to conduct their own sero surveys, following the protocol laid down by the ICMR, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: FAQ: COVID Vaccine For Children – When Will Kids Get the Jab?

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.MP Has Highest COVID Seroprevalence, Kerala the Lowest: ICMR Sero SurveyMonsoon Session: Cong MPs Give Adjournment Notice, Seek Pegasus Discussion . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.