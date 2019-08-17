MP govt assures help to viral aspiring sprinter who completed 100 m in 11 seconds

Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday assured Rameshwar Gurjar, an aspiring sprinter from Shivpuri district who rose to fame after being seen in a viral video finishing a 100 meters lapse in 11 seconds, to "provide him all the facilities" for further training. "The government will provide him all the facilities to train further. If someone has the potential to perform the sports ministry will always support them," said Jitu Patwari, Sports Minister in Chief Minister Kamal Nath government. Rameshwar told ANI that he is preparing for 4-5 years, and wishes to win a medal for India. He added that he won't break government's trust and will prove his potential.