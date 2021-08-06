MP Floods: Alerts in 17 Districts; Thousands Displaced, Property Heavily Damaged

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange and yellow alerts for 17 districts of flood-hit Madhya Pradesh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall. The orange alert – forecasting heavy to very heavy rain (measuring between 64.5 and 204 mm) at isolated places and valid till Saturday morning – has been issued for five districts Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Guna and Ashok Nagar.

Besides, the yellow alert – warning of heavy rainfall (ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm) at isolated places – has been issued for 12 districts – Sehore, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Datia, Sheopur, Seoni, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Niwari. Furthermore, the IMD forecast rain or thundershowers at most places in districts falling under nine divisions, including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Heavy rains continued to lash various regions of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal which led to flood situations in several new areas in the last 24 hours.

The state administration got a respite after water levels receded in rivers like Singh, Parvati, Non and Kuno which has enabled rescuers to stop their operations in Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri and Sheopur. However, the Chambal river is still flowing above the danger mark forcing the administration to remain on high alert in Bhind and Morena.

The region has reported a loss of 18 lives and a large number of cattle have been killed besides heavy damages sustained by locals in terms of properties. At least 11 people have lost lives in the recent flood in Shivouri which was the worst affected by the situation.

Now the administration is busy trying to restore power and communication services in the region badly affected by incessant rains.

To add, Bhind and Morena districts have no breather as after Chambal and Sindh rivers, the Kwari river is now swollen following heavy rains.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Centre’s help to rescue around 50 persons stuck in a flooded area in Ashok Nagar district. Army and National Disaster Response Force teams were needed to evacuate the stranded persons as Air Force helicopters were unable to fly due to inclement weather, he told Shah.

Story continues

Following his conversation with the Union home minister, teams of NDRF and Army have been rushed to the spot.

Over 50,000 have been affected by the flood and have taken shelter in over 125 camps. Thousands of houses and shops have washed away in the flood and thousands are only left with nothing.

In Bhind, a total of 100 villages have been vacated and over 800 locals were rescued from difficult areas and over 7,000 were sent to safer places. With rivers Chambal and Kwari overflowing in Morena, total of 68 villages are affected leaving over 2,600 families high and dry.

At least 300 people have been rescued in Gwalior as 46 villages are affected and over 7,200 have been kept in relief camps.

The region is exhibiting a tale of devastation and destruction as standing crops in thousands of acres have been destroyed, hundreds of cattle washed away and essential services like power, communication, road transport and potable water are badly impacted in the region.

The flood destruction has moved towards districts like Vidisha, Guna and Ashokanagr. Several houses and temples got washed away in heavy flow of water while Ashoknagar is cut off from state capital Bhopal and several locals were stranded in river Triveni. Six persons were reported to be saved by home guard jawans.

Flood water also has gushed into Guna district and has inundated the Vijaypur plant of National Fertilisers Limited causing damages. Houses, commercial establishments, govt offices and government hospitals faced water storming in.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday accepted that it was a massive and frightening flood, “the worst he had seen in his life”.

Transfers postponed due to floods

CM Chouhan on Friday during the cabinet meet said that process of transfers of government staff is suspended and fresh dates will be announced shortly. He claimed that large numbers are busy in rescue and relief operations in affected areas. State govt will provide 60kg each foodgrain to victim families, four lakh each to kin of those dead and Rs 6,000 each for damaged houses. A task force has been constituted comprising officers of 11 departments for relief operations. Crisis Management groups will oversee relief works at different levels.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here