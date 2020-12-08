MP Farmer Finds 14.98 Carat Diamond On Land Bought for Rs 200

Last week, Bhopal's Lakhan Yadav, a farmer, purchased land for Rs 200. This week, he's managed to make Rs 60.6 lakhs. All he had to do was dig up the land he'd bought.

The 45-year-old farmer from Madhya Pradesh recently discovered a sparkling pebble while digging his land. Soon he realised that the pebble was in fact a 14.98 carat diamond worth Rs 60.6 lakhs, reported Times of India.

Upon finding the pebble, he first noticed that it looked a little different. So he rubbed it a little and discovered that it was shiny. He then took it to the district diamond officer who confirmed his suspicion.

Yadav had purchased the 10x10 patch of land on lease just last week and really didn't expect it to pay off so soon. "It has changed my life," he told Times of India.

""I am not an educated person and I’ll put the money in a fixed deposit to ensure my four kids get good education."" - Lakhan Yadav to Times of India

Yadav used to live in Panna National Park before he got evicted. The compensation money that he got after eviction was used up in buying 2 hectares of land.

To celebrate this unexpected lottery, Yadav's nephews insisted he purchase a motorcycle worth Rs 1 lakh and so he did!

(With inputs from Times of India)

