MP assembly polls: Our motto is to defeat BJP and allies, says CPI (M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury declaring their election strategy said that their focus will be on defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allied forces. Sitaram Yechury said, "Three main motto of CPI (M) - first, defeat BJP and allied forces; second, increase the presence of Communist forces in Parliament; third, to establish a secular government at the Centre. In Chhattisgarh, CPI (M) is contesting on three seats. In other constituencies, our appeal is to defeat BJP."