MP: 10 Arrested For Allegedly Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogan, 4 Charged Under NSA

Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested 10 people for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during a Muharram gathering in Ujjain’s Geeta Colony. The state police have booked four youths under the National Security Act (NSA).

“We had received complaints regarding the youths during Muharram gathering in Geeta Colony who raised pro-Pakistan slogans. Working on the inputs, a team was formed and 10 people were arrested,” said Ujjain superintendent of police (SP) Satyendar Shukla.

Shukla further added that four youths have been booked under the NSA and the police are looking for six more people.

According to another police officer, all the arrested youths are between 20 years and 25 years. “The youths have been booked under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153B (imputation, assertion prejudicial to national integration,” added the officer.

Right-wing organisations and religious leaders have demanded stringent punishment against all the youths. “We have requested the Ujjain administration to take stringent actions against the youths who had raised pro-Pakistan slogans,” said a right-wing leader.

On Friday, a day after pro-Pakistan slogans were said to have been raised, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, “Talibani behaviour will not be tolerated in the state. Actions will be taken against all those who will try to act like the Taliban. Anyone who is found to be involved in anti-national activity will be crushed.”

One Hindu religious leader, Sant Atulshanand Ji Saraswati told the media that when few anti-social elements raised pro-Pakistan slogans, a youth holding the Muharram gathering raised the “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogan. We salute such youths, who have love and passion for their country.”

Saraswati further added that he has been receiving threats from Pakistani supporters of the city. “These Pakistani supporters are trying to make Ujjain a terrorist hub. These people have also given me life threats,” added Saraswati.

