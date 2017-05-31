Movietown: The Rajinikanth fan and lookalike who has done everything in his power to emulate the superstar

There's fans, there's fanatics, and then there's Rajini Somu.

Rajinikanth fans are known to be some of the most devoted followers of celebrity in the world. But even among them, one man stands out. Our host Doctor VC travelled to the district of Dindigul to meet Somusundaram " The Man Who Would Be Rajini. Inspired by Rajini from a young age, Somu, called Rajini Somu by most, began to do everything in his power to emulate the Superstar, from hairstyle to habits, to even taking a blade to his face to match his features. Join Doctor VC's surreal trip to a small town screening of superstar Rajinikanth's Kabali with his lookalike.

