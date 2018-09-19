Movies are a huge part of my life: Bradley Cooper

Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) Actor Bradley Cooper says movies have been a huge influence in his life, sometimes healing him and sometimes providing him the energy to go on.

"I always felt like I wanted to direct movies. Movies are a huge part of my life as a kid healing me, energising me, inspiring me but you can't choose the moves that I have at the point of making the movie," Cooper said in a statement to IANS.

Cooper has expanded his creative horizons and will be making his directional debut with "A Star Is Born". Warner Bros. Pictures will release the film in India in October.

He is also co-producing the project through his 22 and Green production company along with Jon Peters, Bill Gerber and Basil Iwanyk.

The project is based on the 1937 film by the same name, which was directed by William Wellmam. The story centres on a fading movie star who helps an aspiring actress while his own career spirals downward.

On the film, he said: "I knew I wanted to tell a love story and I thought music can be involved. There is no pure way of communicating than singing as you can hide. It is just like a series of events, images, sounds and compositions but eventually they started to add up and I thought well this is the one but I knew I needed the engine and the fuel and that was Lady Gaga."

