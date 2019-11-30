Moviegoers give big thumbs up to 'Commando 3'

The much awaited third part of film 'Commando' got released in theatres November 29. The movie 'Commando 3' stars Bollywood actors Vidyut Jammwal, Gulshan Devaiah, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in lead roles. Vidyut is playing the role of Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra and Gulshan Devaiah is essaying the character of a terrorist who wants to incite civil war in India. While speaking to ANI, one of the moviegoers said, "The movie is really wonderful and I liked the patriotic feeling in the film." Another moviegoer added, "The film is really good and everyone should watch it. As compared to last two parts of this movie I found this one is the best." The movie is directed by Aditya Datt.