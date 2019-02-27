Movie on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the works

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) A film titled "Major", based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guards (NSG) commando who lost his life while fighting terrorists at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai in 2008, is in the works by Sony Pictures International Productions.

Prominent young actor Adivi Sesh will play the lead. Sesh has also written the film, which will be directed by "Goodachari" director Shashikiran Tikka. The film is co-produced by Adivi Entertainment and Sharath Chandra and Anurag Reddy's A+S Movies.

The production and distribution studio in India and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's production house G Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) have closed a deal to produce "Major" - a Hindi and Telugu bi-lingual film, read a statement.

The deal marks Sony Pictures' entry into the Telugu film industry as it expands its regional footprint, as well as GMB's entry into Hindi cinema.

Laine Kline, Executive Vice President and Head, Sony Pictures International Productions, added: "'Major' is a powerful story that will not just inspire Indians but will transcend boundaries. We couldn't have asked for a more inspiring story for our first foray into the Telugu film industry."

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment in India, added: "We are excited to partner with Mahesh and Namrata who are such creative forces and are equally thrilled to welcome them in the Hindi film industry."

Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni, Managing Director at G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, said: "We are excited to be able to tell such a unique and original story about a national hero's life. The honesty of Sesh and Sashi's vision for 'Major's story echoed with us and in Sony Pictures we found the right partners to bring the incredible story on the big screen not only for a Pan-Indian audience, but an international one."

The shooting will start later this year and it is scheduled to release in 2020.

