Will move SC against I-B Ministry advisory to replace 'Dalit' word: Ramdas Athawale

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to the media to avoid using 'Dalit' word and use Schedule Cast and Schedule Tribe. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said that the Republican Party of India (RPI) would move to the Supreme Court to challenge the Ministry of I-B directive advising the media to refrain from using the word 'Dalit'. While commenting on the same, he said, "The terms Schedule Cast and Schedule Tribe are already in use in government records but we are of the view that the word 'Dalit' should be used. Republican Party of India will approach SC to challenge the advisory directing against the use of the word 'Dalit'".