Need to move ahead with electric mobility: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Union Minister Anant Geete on Tuesday said the country needs to "move ahead with E-Mobility" and to go from low emissions to no emissions.

The Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises spoke at the national conference and technology display on "Electric Mobility - Scaling up Auto Component Industry in India" held here.

The minister said: "We need to develop a mindset and move ahead with E-Mobility. We have to move from low emission to 'no emission'".

"The government of India will support the R&D which will be required to tackle all obstacles. India is emerging as the biggest market in the world. So, we have to safeguard the interests of our consumers and the industries while moving towards our goal."

The one day conference was organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

According to Sunjay Kapur, Managing Director, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and the Conference Chairman, electric mobility will bring about a complete transformation of the entire industry value chain, once it gains wider acceptance.

"Though there are several aspects of disruption in the automobile industry, electrification remains one of the key factors. The way forward as we all agree is electric mobility," Kapur said.

"With FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India) we expect the policy to enable localisation that helps grow the auto component sector."

Anil Srivastava, Adviser and DG, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), NITI Aayog, said that states are working together proactively to move in the direction of electric mobility.

"Globally, the entire emphasis on the movement of people is shifting. E-Mobility is gaining increased importance in day to day activities and the economic activities of the country," Srivastava said.

--IANS

rv/bg