MoUs signed are a move in creating modern framework enhancing relations with Malta: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca on Monday released a joint statement following delegation level talks. India and Malta on Monday signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) relating to tourism, maritime cooperation and exchanges between the Foreign Service Institute of India and the Mediterranean Academy of Diplomatic Studies, University of Malta. In addition, India has offered Malta to take advantage of its highly skilled professionals in the field of Information and Technology (IT), financial services, health, pharmaceutical, transport, freight and tourism. Speaking on the occasion, VP Venkaiah Naidu said that these MoUs are a good move in creating modern framework for enhancing relations between the two countries. While stressing that easier facilitation of visa promotes people-to-people contact and business, Vice President Naidu said that the two governments should work towards facilitating easy mobility of professionals from both sides.