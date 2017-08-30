MoUs between EC and other countries' poll bodies approved

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved MoUs between the Election Commission and the election management bodies of other countries to promote bilateral cooperation.

The decision, taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is aimed at building technical assistance and capacity support for the said election management bodies, the government said.

The Memorandums of Understanding between the poll panel were approved with the National Election Council of Ecuador, the Central Election Commission of Albania, the Election Commission of Bhutan, the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan, the National Independent Election Commission of Guinea and the Union Election Commission of Myanmar.

The MoUs with the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA) were also approved.

