Mourinho summoned for questioning on tax fraud allegation

Madrid, Sep 29 (IANS) Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has been summoned by a Spanish court to be questioned on $3.9 million tax fraud allegations, officials said on Friday.

The Manchester United coach should appear before a court of instruction in Madrid on November 3 to give his statement as investigated in the case, officials told Efe.

The court accepted the complaint Spanish regional prosecutor filed against Mourinho, in which Portuguese coach faces accusations of defrauding Spain's tax office of 3.3 million euros ($3.90 million) of income derived from his image rights, reports Efe.

According to the complainant, Mourinho is under suspicion of having committed two crimes against the Public Treasury in relation to personal income tax in 2011 and 2012, when he was coaching Real Madrid.

The tax he is under suspicion of having evaded amounts to 3,304,670 euros in 2011 and 1,693,133 euros in 2012, according to documents held in the Madrid branch of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Mourinho signed a work contract with Real Madrid on March 31, 2010, and moved his residence to Madrid, thus acquiring a tax status as a fiscal resident in Spain.

However, between 2011 and 2012 and "with a view to obtaining an illicit benefit," he filed tax returns in a timely manner but without declaring revenues derived from image rights, prosecutors alleged

