Mourinho not getting carried away by United's brilliant start

Manchester, Aug 14 (IANS) Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho said he does not want to get complacent after his side's resounding 4-0 triumph over West Ham United in their English Premier League (EPL) opening match here on Sunday.

Romelu Lukaku, United's new signing, on Sunday scored a brace, while Paul Pogba and substitute Anthony Martial found the back of the net to help United crush West Ham in the opening weekend and go top of the table.

It was United's biggest opening-day win since beating Fulham 5-1 at the Old Trafford stadium in 2006 and Mourinho's biggest league win as Red Devils manager.

"We finished the (last) season winning the Europa League and qualifying for Champions League. We start the second season with a very good performance at home. We had many players on the pitch with a very good game. We have reasons to be optimistic," he was quoted as saying by espnfc at the post-match news conference.

"For me, years and years of experience and experience in the Premier League, my feet are on the ground and I am calm. Last season we were also top of the league in the first match and we finished sixth so this means nothing.

"It just means we played well and confidence levels will be high and now our challenge is to keep this confidence level."

Among the many positives for United, Nemanjan Matic's man-of-the-match performance was a highlight in midfield.

Mourinho said he had always wanted Matic and that the Serbian had special qualities.

"It depends on what is happening or what was happening behind doors and we don't know," he said.

"The only thing I know is that of course with Chelsea money I brought him to Stamford Bridge because I thought he was a player with special qualities. And since I left I always thought he could be a perfect player for us, but I didn't disturb him, I didn't disturb Chelsea.

"I never thought it was possible unless something special was happening and his agent told me we could have him and we were very happy with that. We have him and we are very happy. He was a player this team needs."

On Lukaku, Mourinho said the former Everton striker is working hard and looks in good shape.

"Romelu scored in the Super Cup, scored twice today, he's playing well and he's working hard. He likes the team and the team likes him. Strikers can play phenomenally well, but if they don't score goals, the pressure's on them," he said.

"So I think it was good for him to score and for all the guys arriving at new clubs who scored goals on their first games. It's always oxygen, it's happiness and confidence for them.

"Romelu knows me well. He knows sometimes strikers can play well but not score, but from me there will be no pressure. But today was very good and he was very effective, with the first goal especially."

