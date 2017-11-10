Mourinho likes to win: Lampard

London, Nov 10 (IANS) Ex-Chelsea star Frank Lampard on Friday backed his former coach Jose Mourinho saying he likes to win and if Manchester United fails to clinch the English Premier League (EPL) title it will be due to the quality of players.

The 39-year-old who was part of Chelsea from 2001 to 2014 played under Mourinho in the London club.

"Mourinho is a manager that likes to win and he has a way of winning. It's different to Pep Guardiola, different to Antonio Conte and that's his way," the former English international was quoted saying by the Independent.

"If Manchester United don't win the (English) Premier League, for me it's the quality of the players," Lampard added.

The midfielder also said EPL table toppers Manchester City have a strong squad in the ongoing season and Chelsea's starting XI are looking good.

"Manchester City have a very strong squad this year, Chelsea still have a very strong squad and I think particularly the first XI, if everybody's fit, Chelsea are very strong," the former Chelsea player said.

"When I look at Manchester United, they're there around that area, but maybe the other teams can be stronger.

"I certainly don't think it'll be the manager, and I actually do think that Manchester United will be competitive towards the end of the season, so we'll see," Lampard added.

