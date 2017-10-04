Mourinho inaugurates avenue named after him in Portugal

Setubal (Protugal), Oct 4 (IANS) Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has inaugurated an avenue named after him here in his hometown.

The ceremony on Tuesday was attended by Setubal Mayor Maria das Doers Meira, reports Efe.

"Setubal is still the only city where I feel like myself, Ze Mario. Where people treat me normally and make me feel good," Mourinho said.

"I come to Setubal because I love Setubal because my friends call me Ze instead of foolish things such as 'Special One' and other things," the coach added.

Before joining United, Mourinho coached at other elite European clubs including Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, collecting an impressive collection of domestic and UEFA trophies.

