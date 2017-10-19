Mourinho should focus on Man United: Conte

London, Oct 19 (IANS) Chelsea chief coach Antonio Conte has lashed out at his Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho, saying the Portuguese should concentrate on himself and his club instead of advising others.

Mourinho on Wednesday suggested the rival coaches were more eager to point out their injury lists. But Italian Conte, who came to Chelsea after Mourinho's sacking at the London football club, hit back at the Portuguese.

"But do you think it was for me? If he is speaking about me, I think he has to think about his team and start looking at himself, not others," Conte was quoted saying by the Guardian on Wednesday following their 3-3 draw against Roma in the Champions League.

"I think that, a lot of times, Mourinho (likes to concentrate on) what is happening at Chelsea. A lot of times, also last season. (He has) to think about his team," Conte added.

Chelsea take on United at Stamford Bridge here on November 5 in the English Premier League fixture.

--IANS

sam/pur/mr