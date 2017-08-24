Mountain Echoes Literary Festival inaugurated

Thimphu, Aug 25 (IANS) The eighth edition of Mountain Echoes Literary Festival was formally inaugurated on Thursday evening here by the Royal Queen Mother of Bhutan, Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck.

The formal opening of the eighth edition of Bhutan's distinctive literary, arts and cultural festival began with the traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony by the dignitaries.

Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan and Jaideep Sarkar, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, welcomed guests for the special inaugural evening at Thimphu's India House.

The 2017 edition of the festival will embrace and explore globally relevant issues such as Environmental conservation, Natural history, Spirituality and Buddhism, and the global evolution of textiles and design traditions, amongst others, thereby bringing together a range of expertise and perspectives throughout the three days.

Mita Kapur, Festival Producer welcomed audiences to the Festival and said that as the world increasingly seeks solace in the wisdom of writers, the Mountain Echoes Literary Festival is a celebration of the power of ideas and the joy of imagination, with a touch of magic.

She also thanked the Royal Queen Mother for her continued guidance and patronage and the Royal Government of Bhutan for their continued support.

The Royal Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck gave the opening address of the evening and said that India and Bhutan's shared love of literature and arts brings the two countries together year after year.

She also spoke about the positive impact the festival has on young Bhutanese minds and the increasing interest in literature and arts in Bhutan.

In his address, Ambassador Sarkar emphasised that both neighbours, Bhutan and India, have a lot to learn from each other and the Festival provides the perfect platform for audiences across the globe to experience the magic and mystique of Bhutan.

The highlight of the evening was a performance by His Excellency Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay who recited a poem, along with a bright young 16-year-old student from Bhutan High School Dorji Gyeltsen.

The poem, written by Charmi Chheda, revolved around the difference in the thought processes and opinions of the two generations, and how each takes a step forward to bridge the gap, uniting for a better tomorrow.

This was followed by traditional marchang and zhungdra performances by students of Sersang School.

The three-day festival commences on Friday and the stellar line-up of speakers includes names from Bhutan, India and around the world.

Headline speakers at this year's edition include Australian author Markus Zusak, acclaimed for his international best-sellers such as The Book Thief; Francesca Beard, a London-based writer and performance poet; beloved children's author Ruskin Bond; American television host and author Padma Lakshmi and Indian author Ashwin Sanghi.

The highlights from the Bhutanese contingent include His Eminence Kyabje Khedrup Rinpoche Ugyen Tenzin Thinley Lhendup, ace photographer and filmmaker Pawo Choyning Dorji, Khenpo Sonam Bumdhen of the Central Monastic Body, and front-runners of the Bhutanese fashion world, Chimmi Choden and Chandrika Tamang.

