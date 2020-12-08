Moto G9 Power with a 64 MP triple rear camera setup at a price of Rs 11,999

Motorola launched the Moto G9 Power smartphone in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 20W Turbopower fast charging, a 64 MP triple rear camera setup and a 6.8-inch punch-hole display. Prior to this, Moto G9 Power had already debuted in Europe. To recall, the company has also launched Moto G 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999. The smartphone will exclusively sell on Flipkart.

Moto G9 Power pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in one storage variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on 15 December on Flipkart at 12 pm.

#motog9power - the beast is here! Unleash your power with a 6000 mAh battery, 64 MP triple camera, Stock Android¢ experience, Snapdragon¢ 662 processor & more. Available at a jaw-dropping price of ¹11,999! Sale begins on 15th Dec, 12 PM on @flipkart. https://t.co/l3sxxaUYfu pic.twitter.com/YYY7uy3EBs " Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 8, 2020

Moto G9 Power comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour variants>.

Moto G9 Power specifications

Moto G9 Power features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen that is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. The smartphone will run Android 10. The phone will have 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 512 GB via microSD.

As for the camera, Moto G9 Power comes with a triple camera setup on the rear. It sports a 64 MP primary lens, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone will have a 16 MP front camera.

The Motorola phone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with 20W charging. It will also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

