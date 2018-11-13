Motivated after being called to national camp: Nishu Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Young left-back Nishu Kumar feels "motivated and confident" on being called up for the national team camp here before India's first ever international football fixture against Jordan.

The match is scheduled to be played at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman on November 17. While India had played a goalless draw against China in their last international friendly in October, Jordan had gone down 1-2 to World Cup runners-up Croatia in their last match.

"I feel motivated and confident that I can give my 100 per cent during the camp. We all are here to give our best," Nishu, 21, was quoted as saying in a statement by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The team will fly to Amman on November 15.

Nishu had got a call from national coach Stephen Constantine for the national camp before the SAFF Championship in Dhaka. But both he and Udanta Singh were allowed by Constantine to represent their club in the AFC Cup where they were the sole representative from India at the continental stage.

"I couldn't come for the camp before the SAFF as we were playing the AFC Cup and some crucial knockout matches were lined up. I'd like to thank the coach for trusting me once again. We have got three days to get into the groove before the team flies to Jordan," he said.

