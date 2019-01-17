Motihari-Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline project to come into operation from April

The cross border fuel supply project between India and Nepal is in progress and is certain to begin in April. While the installation of pipeline is in full swing, more than 7000 trees are needed to be cut-off being the barrier in the work remaining to be done on a total of 10 km from Parsa National Park. There are some prior procedures which are required to be finished in bid to complete the whole process of fixing the petroleum pipeline in the remaining area. In order to build an alternative means of cross border fuel supply, a petroleum products pipeline was launched in 2016 between India and Nepal. The proposed pipeline was planned to lay from Bihar's Motihari to Amlekhgunj in Nepal covering 32.7 km in Indian Territory and 37.25 km in Nepal territory. It remains as the first cross border project in entire South Asia.