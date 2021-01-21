Motif India to Partner Microsoft’s ISV and Global Training Partner Tech Avant-Garde as Sole Marketing Agent for School Outreach Program

Motif India will focus on enabling Digital Fee Payment of Schools through BBPS on Efeeonline Platform Mumbai, Maharashtra, India– Business Wire India Even as schools grapple with the dilemma of opening, they have realised the importance of embarking upon the process of digital transformation for holistic learning through digital classroom teaching! Motif India (a leading integrated communications agency headquartered in Mumbai and with offices in Israel and UAE) is helping Ed-Tech Company Tech Avant-Garde (Microsoft’s ISV and Global Partner in Education) with an outreach programme for schools in India. As sole marketing agent of Tech Avant-Garde (TAG), Motif India team will reach out to and connect with Trustees, Principals and Management of schools across India to empower them to transform and become a CARTE BLANCHE graduate school in a Connected Learning Community (CLC).

TAG became the first company in Indian education sector to partner with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conceptualized system, for online payment of fees in schools and other educational institutions. Due to the pandemic educational institutions are experiencing two issues - one is to transform their teaching learning process the other is the fee collection process. TAG fostered Efeeonline is collaborating with Bharat Bill Pay System (BBPS) to enable digital fee payments. Efeeonline is a bespoke fee management system, which helps educational institutions to transform their legacy manual fee collection system to a digital system. The fees can now be paid from anywhere, any place or on any device. Motif India’s telecallers will connect to the management of all schools with offline and digital marketing initiatives.

Eddna Samuel, Director, Motif India, says, “We are proud and privileged to partner with Tech Avant-Garde, which started the record-breaking Knowledge L’avenir Conclave (KLC) webinars in association with Microsoft, Knowledge Key Foundation, LYCEE Corp, Efeeonline and Roshini Social Schooling. TAG trained th­e largest congregation of teachers (5,000) took a first-of-its-kind test and 3,950 of them became Microsoft Innovative Educator (MIE) certified digital classroom teachers in a single day! The task is yet to be done as lakhs of teachers from thousands of schools having a student population in crores need to be boarded on to the digital classroom bandwagon! Motif India has taken up this challenge to make a positive difference to India and its educational scenario.” Ali Sait, CEO, Tech Avant-Garde (TAG), adds, “Digital Transformation in India is a USD 102 Billion markets, we are the forerunners in Digital Transformation of education in India and worldwide. We are happy to find the right MARCOM partner in Eddna Samuel of Motif India, who’s extraordinary connect in the communication industry and knowledge of different facets of marketing has given us an unfair advantage. We have entrusted our truly revolutionary product Efeeonline to Motif India to launch and market. Using BBPS on Efeeonline platform fees could be paid from anywhere, any place and on any device. BBPS on Efeeonline platform is a very big advantage to the education segment, the parents can benefit from multimodal payment such as Cash, Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid), IMPS, UPI, Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), Internet Banking & UPI, and Wallets. The school fee will be available on 70 banking channels and 10 digital channels. It is just one-step onboarding process without complication.” TAG also offers the following services to schools: The school will move on to be certified as Digital School - Carte Blanche Graduation; The Management will be awarded with Transformist Certification; Principal will be awarded with Change Maker Certification; DTHL Coordinators will be awarded with Digital Catalyst Certification; Teacher with digital skills will be presented with Empowered Educator Certification; Students will be presented with Connected Learner Certification; The parent will be presented with Participative Parent Certification; School will be eligible to become Microsoft Showcase School; Teachers who have given presentations in Knowledge L'avenir Conclaves will be trained to become MIE Trainers; School will get six month's free Digital Fee Collection subscription from BBPS (Bharat Bill Pay System) on Efeeonline.

About Eddna Samuel and Motif India Eddna Samuel is a luminary, whose illustrious body of work represents a perfect blend of corporate excellence and individual brilliance. Leveraging her creativity and business acumen, she has done exemplary work for a host of Indian and international clients catering to diverse requirements such as advertising, public relations, brand/ celebrity management, sponsorship, marketing, media and communication strategy and event management amongst others. As an accomplished solutions provider, she has worked with all the leading corporate entities in India belonging to a wide host of domains such as realty, construction, FMCG, jewellery, automobile, sports and even industry associations. With an eye on new vistas of opportunities, she has always given a special focus on emerging companies. As a master strategist and consultant, Eddna has remained a friend, philosopher and guide to several top management head honchos and is often seen rubbing shoulders with the rich and the famous at high profile events or elite venues. With her 360-degree global perspective, Eddna brings an astute understanding and matches it with her out of the box thinking for clients and customers. She has a socially responsible facet and is often seen espousing causes and public affairs initiatives. Eddna has been at the forefront of the Public Relations (PR), communications, social and digital media industry for two decades and has an impeccable portfolio to back it up. She has worked with over 100 labels/ logos across sector and for businesses of all sizes. Motif India leverages its specialties in brand/event Management --- Concept to creation, evolution, awareness, loyalty, identity, launches, architecture, strategies, brand extension, etc. It provides services & related businesses such as Alliance, Channel Strategy Corporate- Planning, Strategy, Warfare, Communication, Media-Buying, Planning, Public Relations, Direct Marketing, Events & Conferences, Product/Brand Management, Social Media and Digital Marketing amongst others.

https://www.motifindia.in/ About Tech Avant-Garde (TAG) TAG is a technology services organization which focuses on “Product Fostering” which means Development, Nurturing and Promoting of the software products. To enhance customer support and user experience, TAG has innovated an App based “Help Desk called TAG” which is accessible to the user from anywhere, any place and on any device. Being a socially conscious organization, it has taken the cause of “women empowerment” in the digital age, it trains and employs women at its residential complexes called “Navy Campuses”. In these campuses, it provides boarding, lodging and continuum training, on software development and Help Desk management. Tech Avant-Garde features on the Microsoft website on this specific URL https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/education/partners/showpartnersdetails.aspx?id=2076473&i=false&t=1&p=1&ps=24. Tech Avant-Garde has been recognised as ET Industry Leaders 2020 Award Winner for Software Innovation in Ed-Tech. For more info http://t-a-g.in/ To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Eddna Samuel, Director, Motif India PWR PWR