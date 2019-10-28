Mother, baby health improved in India, Nigeria, and Ethiopia, says study

A recent study has discovered that community-based health programs successfully improved the health of mothers and babies in India, Nigeria, and Ethiopia. To assess the impact of community-based health interventions linked to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, an international team of researchers looked at eight essential maternal and newborn health indicators in rural Nigeria, Ethiopia, and India, representing more than 22 million people. Indicators included antenatal and postnatal care, births in health care facilities, hygienic umbilical cord care, breastfeeding initiation and more. The researchers found some improvements; for example, more women in Ethiopia and Uttar Pradesh, India had access to maternity care in 2015 than in 2012. In Gombe, Nigeria, socioeconomic issues as well as the Boko Haram threat prevented most women from receiving adequate care, although some positive family behaviour, such as hygienic cord care, showed marked improvement.