Here Are The Most Popular 'Bigg Boss' Jodis of All Time

The fourteenth season of the hugely popular show Bigg Boss is set to begin from 3 October. While the viewers are eagerly waiting to know who the participants are this year, let us take a look at the most talked-about pairs from the previous seasons:

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel: Season 8

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel's romantic link-up was something to look out for in the eighth season. While many characterised their relationship as just an avenue to obtain votes, this former-Bigg Boss couple proved everyone wrong when they were often spotted together at social gatherings, holidays and events after the show came to an end. Upen even went ahead and proposed Karishma on national television in the reality show Nach Baliye. The duo also judged MTV’s Love School. But life had other plans for them and the couple soon parted ways.

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares : Season 8

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares certainly appeared to have had a nice time in the Bigg Boss house. Gautam and Diana chatted a lot through the show and bonded with each other quite well. They had a lot of affection for each other through the show. However, in an interview after winning the Bigg Boss trophy, Gautam shared that his link-up with Diana was one of the greatest mistakes.

Tanishaa and Armaan Kohli : Season 7

