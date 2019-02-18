Most Indian businesses not delivering on CX tech: Report

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) While businesses in India are looking at several customer experience (CX) technologies such as customer analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and digital integration, most of them are not currently able to implement them properly, according to a new report on Monday.

However, the research from global ICT solutions and services provider Dimension Data showed that most business respondents in India recognise customer experience as an important competitive differentiator (92.6 per cent) that is also vital for driving loyalty (96.3 per cent), revenue growth (66.7 per cent), and cost reduction (59.3 per cent).

Despite this, the research revealed that 7.4 per cent of respondents are dissatisfied with their own customer experience services, and only about 23 believe they are delivering experiences that would lead customers to recommend them to others.

Furthermore, only about 22 per cent respondents said their organisations take a fully integrated, centralised approach to customer experience, said Dimension Data's "2019 Global Customer Experience Benchmarking" report.

"Brands acknowledge how crucial customer experience is, yet so few are making it a board level responsibility, leaving it siloed or delegating it to individual managers," Pranay Anand, Solutions Director for Customer Experience, Dimension Data Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

The research also revealed that many brands are turning to technology to improve customer experience, but often without a clear strategy.

Some 28.9 per cent of businesses in India said the digital solutions they have rolled out (such as chatbots and AI) do not provide the functionality their customers need, while around 70 of the respondents said customer awareness of such technologies is the biggest barrier to adoption.

"Claiming that the technology doesn't provide the required functionalities or that customers are unaware of it, is a result of failed planning and communication not failed technology. Brands need to invest in technology, people, processes, and planning," Anand added.

The findings are based on insights from over 1,100 respondents across 13 industries.

--IANS

gb/bg