Most bank fraud cases are related to SBI: RTI activist

While speaking to ANI about the details of bank fraud cases which were registered in the first quarter of this financial year, an RTI activist from Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Chandra Shekhar Gaur said, "I had filed a Right to Information (RTI) at RBI, seeking details of bank fraud cases registered in first quarter of this financial year and amount involved. As per Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data 2480 cases registered, as far as 18 public sector banks are concerned. Rs 31,898.63 Crore is involved." "Most cases are related to State Bank of India (SBI)-1197 where Rs 12,012.77 Crore is involved. Allahabad Bank comes 2nd with 381 cases where Rs 2855.45 Crore involved. PNB comes 3rd-99 cases with Rs 2526.55 Crore involved. RBI said data on extent of loss is not available with them," he added.