Moshe Holtzberg granted visa to India

Jerusalem, Aug 31 (IANS) Moshe Holtzberg, the son of Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg who were killed by terrorists during the attack on Chabad House in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, has received an entry visa to India.

India's Ambassador to Israel Pavan Kapoor granted Holtzberg the visa on Wednesday, Arutz Sheva newspaper reported.

Holtzberg's maternal grandparents, who are raising him, also received entry visa.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the visa during his visit to Israel on July 5.

During his visit to Israel, Modi met Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Moshe, his Indian nanny Sandra Samuels who saved him from the terrorists, and Moshe's grandparents.

Gavriel and Rivka were killed in the November 2008 attack when terrorists entered their Chabad House in Mumbai and slaughtered them. Moshe's life was saved by his nanny, Sandra, who managed to escape the area holding the then two-year-old Moshe in her arms.

According Moshe's grandfather Shimon Rosenberg, Moshe, now 11 years old, plans to take his parents' place as the Chabad emissary to India when he gets older.

"He was born there, and for him, that's his home," Rosenberg explained. "He wants to hold his bar mitzva in India, and go on a tour of the area to find his roots. Obviously, he will also visit the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe at the same time."

"Moshe told me yesterday that the Indian Prime Minister said that when he's eighteen, he can go back to India and be a Chabad emissary and the country's Chief Rabbi," the Israeli newspaper reported.

During his meeting with Modi on July 5, Moshe had read out a short speech: "Namaste, aapka swagat hai hamare desh mein (welcome to our country)," Moshe had said.

"Dear Mr Modi, I love you and your people in India."

"I love to play, I try to be a good student... Please continue to love me, always remember my parents," Moshe said.

"I hope I will be able to visit Mumbai. When I live there I will be the director of Chabad house."

Modi had assured, "Anytime you can come to India. Anytime you can go...."

Moshe lives with his grandparents in Afula, around 90 km from Jerusalem.

--IANS

rn/dg