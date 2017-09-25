    Moselle Open: Qualifier Peter Gojowczyk defeats Benoit Paire in straight sets to win maiden title

    AP
    Qualifier Peter Gojowczyk won his maiden ATP title at the Moselle Open in his first final, defeating seventh-seeded Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-2 Sunday.

    The last qualifier to win a title on the main tour was Frenchman Nicolas Mahut at 's-Hertogenbosch in 2015.

    The 95th-ranked Gojowczyk faced 12 aces from his French rival but put on a solid display on his own serve. He did not face a single break point and broke Paire three times to win the indoor tournament.

    Gojowczyk is now set to rise to a career-high ranking of No 66.

    Paire, who had snapped an eight-match semifinal losing run on Saturday, was chasing a second title after claiming his maiden trophy in Bastad two years ago.

    "He didn't miss many shots and it was tough for me," Paire said. "If I play like I did this week, I think I can do something good. There are a lot of positives."

    French pair Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin won the doubles title, beating Wesley Koolhof and Artem Sitak 7-5, 6-3.