MoS Sarangi feels MSME will give biggest contribution to "5 trillion economy dream" of PM Modi

On being asked about the impact on MSME due to economic slowdown, Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Pratap Sarangi said, "We all know that after agriculture, MSME is the highest employment generator. MSME contributes almost 40% in country's export sector. Earlier, government used to neglect it but in Narendra Modi-led government, there is change in situation and the sector has gained momentum." He further said, "I feel that MSME will give the biggest contribution to the "5 trillion dream" of Narendra Modi." In budget 2019, Central government announced to achieve 5 trillion economy goals for India.