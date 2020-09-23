Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dies Week after Being Hospitalised With Covid-19; PM, President Express Grief

Union Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi died on Wednesday a week after being hospitalised for coronavirus.

The 65-year-old passed away at around 8pm at Delhi's AIIMS trauma centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, said sources at the hospital.

A fourth-term MP from Belagavi, Angadi is the first Union minister to have died of coronavirus. At least six MLAs and three MPs have earlier succumbed to it. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died on August 31, was also diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the national flag will be flown at half-mast on Thursday in all government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown.

Angadi had tested positive for the infection two weeks ago on September 11. At the time however, he was asymptomatic and had said he was "doing fine". The 65-year old Lok Sabha MP from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka became seriously ill and was hospitalised a week ago. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death, with the former describing Angadi as an "exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka".

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020

Born on June 1, 1955, in a Lingayat family to Somawwa and Channabasappa Angadi in Koppa village in Belagavi, Angadi graduated from SSS Samiti College of Commerce in the district. He did his law graduation from Raja Lakhamgouda Law College in Belagavi.

A businessman by profession, Angadi got a major break in his political career when he was appointed as BJP vice-president in Belagavi in 1996 and worked his way up in the party. He was elected MP in the Lok Sabha election in 2004 and again in 2009. He was elected for a third term in 2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre and for a fourth term in the general election last year after which he was made Union Minister of State for Railways.

As the junior Railway Minister, Angadi was soft-spoken but stern while responding to media queries on various aspects of the national transporter's performance. He was instrumental in pushing through the long-pending Bengaluru suburban rail service. The Rs 15,990 crore project aims to connect 148.17 km of the city through four corridors and has a 2025 deadline.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said Angadi was "like a younger brother" to him.

I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi @SureshAngadi_ . He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation. 1/2 — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 23, 2020

Karnataka opposition leader Siddaramaiah and state Congress president DK Shivakumar remembered Angadi as an MP who was always concerned about the development of the state. Ramesh Jarkiholi, Water Resources Minister and district in-charge minister of Belagavi, said they worked together for its development. "We held regular task force meetings during the pandemic," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief and said Angadi will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and the BJP.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Suresh Angadi ji," Shah said in a tweet. "He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family."

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on the micro-blogging website, "Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji. He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment and dedication towards the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need."

