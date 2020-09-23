Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dies Week after Being Hospitalised With Covid-19; PM, President Express Grief

Union Minister of State for Railways and Karnataka BJP MP Suresh Angadi died on Wednesday a week after being hospitalised for coronavirus.

The 65-year-old passed away at around 8pm at Delhi's AIIMS trauma centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, said sources at the hospital.

A fourth-term MP from Belagavi, Angadi is the first Union minister to have died of coronavirus. At least six MLAs and three MPs have earlier succumbed to it. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who died on August 31, was also diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the national flag will be flown at half-mast on Thursday in all government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown.

Angadi had tested positive for the infection two weeks ago on September 11. At the time however, he was asymptomatic and had said he was "doing fine". The 65-year old Lok Sabha MP from Belagavi constituency in Karnataka became seriously ill and was hospitalised a week ago. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death, with the former describing Angadi as an "exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the party strong in Karnataka".

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said Angadi was "like a younger brother" to him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief and said Angadi will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and the BJP.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of MoS Railways and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Suresh Angadi ji," Shah said in a tweet. "He will always be remembered for his selfless service to the nation and party. My deepest condolences are with his family."

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on the micro-blogging website, "Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji. He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment and dedication towards the people. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need."

Party chief JP Nadda and MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar also condoled the death. "Tragic terrible sad news of leader and minister Suresh Angadi passing away," he said in a tweet.

"He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organisation and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion," said Nadda in a tweet.