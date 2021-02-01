MoS Anurag Thakur performs 'pooja' ahead of 'Budget 2021-22' presentation

New Delhi, Feb 01 (ANI): The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur performed 'pooja' in the national capital. MoS Thakur offered prayers to almighty at his residence ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021 on February 01. The Budget presentation will begin with a speech from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which will schedule to take place at around 11 am. This year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time. The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Speaking to ANI, MoS Thakur said, "Budget will be in accordance with people's expectations." "Govenment which functions on mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' gave new direction to India by announcing Aatmanirbhar package, protecting it from pandemic and bringing economy back on track swiftly," he added.