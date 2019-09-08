Mortal remains of Ram Jethmalani taken for cremation in Delhi

Mortal remains of senior lawyer and former union minister, Ram Jethmalani, were taken for cremation in New Delhi. Ram Jethmalani, died at his residence on September 08. He was 95-years-old. He was not keeping well for the last few months. The noted lawyer had been involved in defending several high-profile cases of corruption and scams involving several top politicians, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav among others. Jethmalani had also served as the chairman of the Bar Council of India.