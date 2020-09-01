Mortal remains of Pranab Mukherjee taken to his Delhi residence

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The mortal remains of former President Pranab Mukherjee were taken to his residence 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mukherjee, 84, passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

Notably, National flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were at half-mast on Tuesday as the country observes a seven-day State mourning following the demise of Mukherjee.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, seven days state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. During the period of state mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings throughout India, where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release. (ANI)

