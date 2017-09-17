Mortal remains of Marshal Arjan Singh brought to his residence

Mortal remains of late Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh were brought to his residence in New Delhi, on early Sunday morning. The first and only officer to have been elevated to Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Singh passed away on Saturday at the age of 98. He was one of Independent India's most celebrated soldiers and led the IAF?during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Condolence messages poured in from all over, including the government and top political leaders, on Marshal Singh's demise.