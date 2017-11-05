Morocco's Wydad claims African Champions League title

Casablanca (Morocco), Nov 5 (IANS) Morocco's Wydad Casablanca has claimed the African Champions League title after beating Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0 here.

At the Mohamed V Stadium here on Saturday, Walid Kourti secured the second title of the Moroccan team with a header in the 69th minute after an assist from Wydad's top scorer Achraf Bencharki, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Moroccan side won their first Champions League title in 1992.

In a tense first leg in Egypt, Momen Zakaria had opened the scoring for the Egyptian club before Bencharki equalized for Wydad to leave the final perfectly poised.

After claiming the trophy, Wydad will be representing Africa at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in December.

