Morocco's Wydad advance to CAF Champions League semis

Rabat (Morocco), Sep 24 (IANS) Morocco's Wydad Casablanca advanced to the CAF Champions League football semifinals defeating Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa 3-2 on penalties.

At the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, the Moroccan champions dominated the match but were only able to score once in the 26th minute through midfielder Salah Saidi on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first leg of the quarterfinal in South Africa ended with the same score 1-0 for Mamelodi.

Wydad Casablanca qualified for the second straight time to the CAF Champions League semi-finals.

The Moroccan side aim to win their second Champions League title after claiming their first crown back in 1992.

--IANS

sam/mr