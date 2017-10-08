Morocco thump Gabon 3-0 to edge closer to World Cup

Rabat (Morocco), Oct 8 (IANS) Morocco defeated Gabon 3-0 to edge closer to the 2018 football World Cup in Russia.

At the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, the Moroccan squad largely dominated the game, creating numerous goal attempts on Saturday, reported Xinhua news agency.

Khalid Boutaib was the man of the match, scoring at the 38th, 56th, and 72nd minute.

Benefiting from Cote d'Ivoire's 0-0 draw with Mali on Friday, Morocco moved to the top spot in Group C with nine points, one more than former group leaders Cote d'Ivoire.

In the final-round fixture, Morocco will visit Cote d'Ivoire next month to get their ticket to the World Cup in Russia.

--IANS

