Morocco lose 1-2 to Gambia in football friendly

Rabat, Nov 14 (IANS) Morocco were handed a wake-up called ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship after succumbing to a 1-2 friendly loss to Gambia.

Morocco will host African tournament from January 11, which features domestic players in the continent, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Marrakech Grand Stadium on MOnday, Momodou Ceesay scored twice for Gambia in 11th and 38th minutes, while the sole goal of the Moroccan squad was scored by Ahmed Hamoudane in the 45th minute.

In their build-up for the 2018 African Nations Championship, the Moroccan team defeated Mauritania 4-2 on Friday.

For the Gambians, the match was part of their preparations for their crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria in March 2018.

--IANS

