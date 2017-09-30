Morocco to face South Korea in friendly

Rabat, Sep 30 (IANS) Morocco will play against South Korea in an international friendly on October 10, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has announced.

The Moroccan federation said the national squad will face South Korea in Switzerland as part of its preparation for the last game of Africa qualifications for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, FRMF said in a statement on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

While South Korea have already clinched a berth at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Morocco have yet to secure their spot at the Cup.

Morocco are currently second in Group B in the third round of the African World Cup qualifying tournament with six points, just one point behind group leader Ivory Coast.

Morocco will face Gabon on October 7 in Casablanca before leaving for Switzerland to prepare for the last round against Ivory Coast.

In Africa, only the group winners earn a World Cup berth.

