Morocco beat Mauritania 4-2 in friendly

Rabat (Morocco), Nov 11 (IANS) Morocco defeated Mauritania 4-2 in a friendly in their build-up for the 2018 African Nations Championship.

In Marrakech Grand Stadium, Kaabi scored twice for the Moroccan squad in the 4th and 35th minutes, before Elmekri and Jbrane scored at 60th and 63rd, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Mauritanians scored through Traore and Fellani at the 11th and 66th minutes.

On Monday, Morocco will face the Gambia senior national team which is preparing for its crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria in March 2018.

--IANS

