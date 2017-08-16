Moroccan King greets Indian President, PM on I-Day

New Delhi/Rabat, Aug 16 (IANS) The King of Morocco Mohammed VI has greeted Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the country's 71st Independence Day and said he is keen to work with the Indian leadership to enhance the bilateral dialogue and partnership.

In his message to Kovind, Mohammed VI expressed his warmest congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness and wished the Indian people further progress and prosperity.

The King also expressed his satisfaction at the progress in bilateral relations. "Given our peoples' longstanding friendship and mutual esteem, as well as the fruitful cooperation and cordial understanding between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of India, I should like to take this opportunity to say how satisfied I am with all we have achieved through our bilateral relations," he said, according to a statement from Moroccan news agency MAP.

King Mohammed VI said he is keen to work with the Indian leadership to make the most of the Moroccan-Indian partnership and enhance the dialogue and consultation on all regional and international issues of common concern, for the mutual benefit of our peoples, the statement said.

In his message to Modi, the King expressed his determination to continue working closely with the Indian Prime Minister in order to consolidate the bilateral partnership and to strengthen coordination within the regional and international fora to contribute to the establishment of international cooperation to promote peace, security and shared development.

