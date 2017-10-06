Morning newswrap October 6, 2017

GST Council meets today: Exporters, SMEs may get relief in filing tax returns

The GST Coundil meeting will take place today in which exporters are likely to be given some relief in terms of faster refunds and compliance.

Bangladesh backs China's OBOR; can't remain isolated, says foreign secretary

Bangladesh's foreign secretary Shahidul Haque explained at length the need to balance "sovereignty" issue and "economic integration" during his interaction at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi.

FIFA U-17 World Cup: It will be India's defence vs USA's attack, feels India coach Luis Norton de Matos

India will face the United States of America at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 6 in their first-ever FIFA World Cup match.

Udit Narayan on son Aditya's abusive video: I'll have him issue a public apology

Udit Narayan said that he will make his son issue a public apology.





