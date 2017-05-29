Morning newswrap May 29

PM Narendra Modi begins 4-nation Europe tour today. First stop Germany

After celebrating completion of three years of governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today begin his four nation tour of Russia, Germany, Spain and France, to boost bilateral ties.

Defying world pressure North Korea fires another missile that lands in sea between Korea, Japan

North Korea fired what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile on Monday that landed in the sea off its east coast, the latest in a series of missile tests defying world pressure and threats of more sanctions.

SEE PIC: Taimur Ali Khan looks like a pure munchkin outside aunt Karisma's house

Baby Taimur was clicked outside his aunt Karisma Kapoor's house a little more than an hour ago. The picture of Taimur Ali Khan made its way to Instagram.

ICC Champions Trophy warm-up: Kohli, pacers script India's victory over New Zealand

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 52 and three wickets each from Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India (129/3) beat New Zealand by 45 runs via Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in a rain-curtailed match against New Zealand (189) at the Oval.