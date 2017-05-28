Morning newswrap May 28

Sabzar Bhat killing: Curfew in parts of Valley, Hurriyat calls people for prayer meet on Tuesday

The Kashmir valley wakes up to curfew in several areas today following violent clashes between civilians and security forces on Saturday after the encounter of terrorist and top Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat.

Manchester attack: Photograph of suicide bomber taken before attack released

Police released a picture taken from closed circuit television showing Adebi before the attack, wearing glasses and a grey baseball cap, carrying a black rucksack.

Sachin A Billion Dreams box-office collection day 3: The docudrama on its way to become a hit

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, the new docudrama based on the life of Sachin Tendulkar, had a good box-office run in the first two days since its release.

Arsene Wenger collects record 7th FA Cup as Arsenal F.C. beat Chelsea F.C. in final

Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey scored a goal each as Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final to win the title for record 13th time.