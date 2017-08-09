Morning newswrap, August 9

Chandigarh stalking: Main accused Vikas Barala snubs police summon

Vikas Barala who is accused of stalking Varnika Kundu has been issued a summons by police. However, Barala snubbed the summons.

What if we enter Kashmir? China continues to needle India on Doklam border standoff

An official from the Chinese foreign ministry referred to Kashmir to criticise India's stand on the ongoing military standoff in Doklam.

Classy Real Madrid C.F. see off Manchester United F.C. to win UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid C.F. beat Manchester United F.C. 2-1 to retain the UEFA Super Cup.

Simran trailer out: Queen Kangana Ranaut is addicted to gambling and stealing now

The trailer of the Kangana Ranaut film Simran is out and it promises a joyride with its share of mysteries.