Moreno, Alberto recalled to Spanish squad for friendlies

Madrid, Nov 4 (IANS) Spain football team coach Julen Lopetegui has made two changes to his squad of 25 players for the country's forthcoming friendly matches against Costa Rica and Russia.

Lopetegui has decided to give an opportunity to Liverpool's former Sevilla left back, Alberto Moreno, while also recalling Luis Alberto, another former Sevilla youngster who is now playing with Lazio in Italy, reports Xinhua news agency.

Spain will play Costa Rica in Malaga on November 11 and take on Russia in St Petersburg on November 14 as they begin their preparations for next summer's World Cup finals, which will be held in Russia.

Meanwhile Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal and Chelsea duo Pedro Rodriguez and Cesar Azpilicueta were dropped from the squad.

Speaking to the press on Friday, the coach commented that Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo has also been close to the squad "but not everyone can come," while adding that he was "counting" on striker Diego Costa, who is unable to play for Atletico Madrid until the start of January.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Alvaro Odriozola, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos , Nacho Fernandez, Jordi Alba, Marc Bartra, Alberto Moreno

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, Isco Alarcon, David Silva, Marco Asensio, Saúl Níguez, Asier Illarramendi, Luis Alberto, Suso

Forwards: Vitolo, Jose Callejon, Alvaro Morata, Iago Aspas, Rodrigo Moreno. Enditem

